“Jabrayil” substation was opened VIDEO

Jabrayil, October 4, AZERTAC On October 4, the 110/35/10 kV “Jabrayıl” substation was opened. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event. The head of state was informed of the conditions created at the substation.

