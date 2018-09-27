    • / SPORTS

    Japan beats France to gold while unified Korean team wins historic bronze alongside Russia

    27.09.2018 [21:09]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Japan retained their mixed team world title with a 4-1 victory over France in the final on the last day of the 2018 World Judo Championships in Baku.

    In the first semi-final Japan routed the unified Korean team 4-0 while in the second semi-final France surged past Russia 4-1.

    In the first bronze medal contest Russia outfought Azerbaijan to win 4-1. In the second bronze medal contest the unified Korean team whitewashed Germany

