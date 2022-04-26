Japan government to directly provide food aid to Ukraine

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

The Japanese government has decided to directly provide food aid to war victims in Ukraine, according to NHK World-Japan.

Many local people are struggling to get enough to eat as the conflict rages with Russia, and food shortages in the east of the country have become serious.

Japan's agriculture and fisheries ministry has decided to ship the emergency food supplies after receiving a request last month from Ukraine.

Tokyo has been giving aid to the country through the UN World Food Programme and other organizations, and will step up its support with this latest decision.

The ministry said it plans to ship about 15 tons of supplies, including 33,000 cans of fish, 36,000 packs of pre-cooked rice, 1,600 cans of bread and 2,800 powdered-milk packages.

The government said it will procure the items from Japanese producers. A chartered flight will carry them to Poland by early May.