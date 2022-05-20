Japan to ease COVID border controls with 20,000 daily int'l arrivals

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Japan will double the cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 people per day starting next month as it continues to ease border controls triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the top government spokesman said Friday, according to Kyodo News.

The government will also ease COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules for people arriving in Japan, dividing countries and regions into three groups according to the infection situation.

Travelers from the lowest-risk "blue" group will be exempt from testing upon arrival in Japan and quarantining at home, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference. They will still need to show a pre-departure negative test result.

Around 80 percent of entrants are likely to be from countries and regions that fall into that group, Matsuno said, adding that the breakdowns will be announced next week.

People arriving from countries and regions placed in the highest-risk "red" group will be asked to take COVID-19 tests when they enter Japan and stay for three days at quarantine facilities.

Those in the remaining "yellow" group need to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and stay for three days at home or quarantine facilities, according to the government. But this does not apply to people who have received their third vaccine dose.

"We believe (the review) will make the entry of visitors smooth," he said.

In recent months, the government has gradually increased the number of people allowed to enter Japan in stages, with the current daily cap at 10,000.