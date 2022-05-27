Japan will give Ukraine 30 tons of humanitarian aid

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

The Japanese government will send Ukraine a batch of humanitarian aid weighing about 30 tons, according to the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Walkie-talkies, satellite phones and overalls for firefighters will be donated. According to expectations, the batch will be sent before the end of the month.

On May 4, a Japanese Air Force military transport plane delivered humanitarian aid to Poland for Ukrainian citizens who had moved there.