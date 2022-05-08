Junior Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals on Day 1 of European Cup
08.05.2022 [12:14]
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas have won three medals on the first day of Nanterre Junior European Cup 2022 in France.
Turan Bayramov (60kg) and Vusal Galandarzade (73kg) bagged silvers for Azerbaijan, while Gasim Valizade (66kg) captured a bronze medal.
The two-day tournament brings together more than 300 judokas from 15 countries.
