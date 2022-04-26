Juventus veteran Chiellini to retire from Italy duty after Argentina clash in June

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that he will retire from international football following this summer's Finalissima against Argentina at Wembley Stadium, according to Goal.

The Juventus skipper, a stalwart member of the Azzurri who led them to Euro 2020 glory last summer, will depart the national team following their clash with La Albiceleste in north London.

At 37, the Bianconeri centre-back would have hoped to have backed up European success with a shot at glory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but Italy's failure to qualify means he will now bow out with a final match at the stadium where he led them to their most recent trumph instead.

Speaking on Juventus duty following the club's 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday, the veteran defender confirmed that he hopes to be available for the game in London - and that if so, he intends for it to be his swansong.

"If I'm fine, I'll play and say goodbye to the national team at Wembley, where I reached the peak of my career," he told DAZN.

"It would be great to say goodbye to the Azzurri shirt with a celebratory match like the one with Argentina. For the national team, it will be the last time."