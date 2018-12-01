KUNA successful in chairing FANA – OANA president

Kuwait, December 1, AZERTAC

The positive impact of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) globally represents KUNA’s success in chairing the federation, said President of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) Aslan Aslanov.

OANA’s President Aslan Aslanov, also Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), made the remarks to KUNA upon his arrival in Kuwait on Saturday, to attend FANA’s 46th General Assembly on Sunday.

He noted that FANA Chairman and Director General of KUNA Sheikh Mubarak Duaij Al-Ibrahim Al-Sabah provides great support for Arab and international news agencies.

Aslanov said he is willing to cooperate with FANA and KUNA in providing transparent and neutral coverage of news. He added that inaccurate or untruthful news and social media are among the biggest challenges facing the media field now.

FANA, established in 1975, is headquartered in Lebanon and includes 18 Arab news agencies. The federation is under the Arab League and aims to boost media ties and share experience between the members.

Sheikh Mubarak was elected as FANA Chairman during the 43rd conference held in Kuwait in 2015 and was re-elected for another two-year term in Jordan last year.