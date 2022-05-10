Kazakh president's first visit to Turkiye marks new era in bilateral ties

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

The first official visit to Turkiye by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which began on Tuesday, is expected to herald a new era in the two countries' relations, according to Anadolu Agency.

Tokayev, who took office after founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down in 2019, is paying an official two-day visit to the Turkish capital Ankara.

The visit comes as the countries mark 30 years since they established ties on March 2, 1992. It will include a joint news conference between Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following an official ceremony at Presidential Complex, the signing of various agreements, and face-to-face and inter-delegation meetings.

At the talks, the sides will discuss measures to increase bilateral trade volume from the current $5 billion to $10 billion, as well as new opportunities to expand areas of cooperation.

Turkiye was among Kazakhstan's top five foreign trade partners last year, while investments by Turkish companies in the Central Asian country reached a record level.