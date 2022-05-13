Kishi: Missiles launched Thursday may have been short-range ballistic missiles

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

Japan's Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo says the three ballistic missiles fired by North Korea on Thursday may have been the same type as the short-range ballistic missiles launched in March 2020, according to NHK World-Japan. North Korea refers to them as "super-large rockets”.

Japan's Defense Ministry estimates the missiles reached a maximum height of about 100 kilometers and flew around 350 kilometers, if they were on ordinary trajectories, before landing in the sea outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Kishi told reporters on Friday that North Korea's actions, including the repeated ballistic missile launches, threaten the peace and stability of Japan, the region and the international community. He said they are absolutely unacceptable.