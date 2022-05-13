  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Kishi: Missiles launched Thursday may have been short-range ballistic missiles

    13.05.2022 [18:41]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    Japan's Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo says the three ballistic missiles fired by North Korea on Thursday may have been the same type as the short-range ballistic missiles launched in March 2020, according to NHK World-Japan. North Korea refers to them as "super-large rockets”.

    Japan's Defense Ministry estimates the missiles reached a maximum height of about 100 kilometers and flew around 350 kilometers, if they were on ordinary trajectories, before landing in the sea outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

    Kishi told reporters on Friday that North Korea's actions, including the repeated ballistic missile launches, threaten the peace and stability of Japan, the region and the international community. He said they are absolutely unacceptable.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Kishi: Missiles launched Thursday may have been short-range ballistic missiles
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2022 [19:01]
    Putin and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine, progress of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin
    13.05.2022 [18:22]
    Great Bear Lake – 8th largest lake in world
    13.05.2022 [18:00]
    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies aged 73
    13.05.2022 [15:34]
    PKK sympathizers attack Turkiye's Consulate General in Paris
    Kishi: Missiles launched Thursday may have been short-range ballistic missiles