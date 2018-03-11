    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Kuwaiti newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s development

    11.03.2018 [14:03]

    Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

    Kuwaiti daily newspaper "Al-Jarida" has published an article by student of Kuwait University Omar Al-Habib who was the winner of essay competition "What do I know about Azerbaijan". The article covering Azerbaijan`s development highlights the country`s architecture. "Azerbaijan enormously developed after gaining its independence under leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev," the article says.

    The author also writes his impressions about the Heydar Aliyev Centre: "We became familiar with the exhibits reflecting the country`s history, its development, culture.

    The article says that Azerbaijan is a different and wonderful country: "The country almost a very short period has become one of the developed countries in the world. The stability was achieved in the country," the article concluded.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Kuwaiti newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s development
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.03.2018 [10:27]
    OSCE PA president arrives in Azerbaijan
    10.03.2018 [18:26]
    Azerbaijani President signs Order to boost state care for war veterans
    09.03.2018 [20:07]
    Central Election Commission hosts meeting with OSCE/ODIHR observation mission
    09.03.2018 [17:31]
    OSCE/ODIHR opens observation mission for presidential elections in Azerbaijan
    Kuwaiti newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s development