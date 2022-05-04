  • HOMEPAGE
    Latvia urged its citizens to leave Pridnestrovie

    04.05.2022 [10:52]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    The Latvian Foreign Ministry “urged” Latvian citizens not to visit Transnistria and leave it if they are currently there, reports the Associated Press.

    The Baltic News Service, a news agency of the three Baltic states, noted that the Latvian ministry’s call was related to existing threats to regional security and the recent decision of the Moldovan parliament to extend the state of emergency in the country for 60 days.

     

