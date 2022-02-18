Lerik - Azerbaijan's emerald land high above the clouds, region of centenarians

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

The South Caucasus country – Azerbaijan is home to several regions with residents who live 100 years and even older, including Lankaran, Karabakh. However, Lerik is recognized to have the highest concentration of centenarians.

In this emerald land high above the clouds in the Talysh Mountains, the people seem to have discovered a secret to a long and healthy life.

Here, every day the people have to overcome narrow steep serpentine roads going along the slopes. Their main occupation is agriculture and cattle breeding.

Lerik is a testimony to the benefits of fresh mountain air.

Lerik has five types of climate depending on geographical location and relief. Leningrad (now Saint-Petersburg) biologists who mounted expeditions to Lerik between 1965 and 1970 described their astonishment at this land of miracles: It has a very strange nature. The weather changes almost every kilometer…

The nature of Lerik known as the land of centenarians boasts the oldest people on the planet: Mahmud Eyvazov, Shirali Muslumov and Majid Aghayev who came from this region and lived through decades and decades.

Scientists who have conducted lengthy research in Lerik, have tried to explain it by the environment, the pure air and water and the rich flora. These ideas have been shared by eminent intellectuals, scientists, poets and writers.

Gerontologists claim that one of the important contributors to longevity and healthy living in Lerik is its marvelous nature and people’s life-style.

It is true that there is no equal to the miraculous nature, abundant flora and fauna, climate, water and air of Lerik. However, the greatest wealth and source of pride for this region are the sturdy, hardworking centenarians, who live with their love of building and creating and are witnesses to two or three centuries.

There were times when there were more than 500 centenarians in the region. Currently there are more than 20 who have passed the century-mark in Lerik.

It is noteworthy that the region’s centenarians have also entered the Guinness Book of Records. There have been many in the Caucasus who have celebrated their 90th or 100th birthdays. However, it is only in Azerbaijan that is in Lerik, do people celebrate 120, 140 and 150 years of life.

The Museum of Longevity in Lerik, which holds more than 2,000 exhibits documenting the lives and memories of the region's oldest inhabitants, should not be regarded as a coincidence.

During his visit to the region on 25 June 2010, President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the new building of the museum as he familiarized himself with the exhibits in the museum.