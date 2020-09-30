Lithuania expresses concern over tensions in Nagorno Karabakh

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius.

The Latvian FM expressed his country`s concern over the ongoing tension in the region and stressed the importance of observing the ceasefire.

Minister Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani armed forces were carrying out a counter-offensive operation within its internationally recognized borders in response to the new military aggression of Armenia.

The minister said the Armenian armed forces continued to target Azerbaijani civilians and civilian facilities, stressing that this is yet another gross violation of international humanitarian law.

The sides stressed the importance of putting an end to Armenia`s policy of occupation to ensure the lasting peace and security in the region.