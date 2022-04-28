Liverpool's Mane equals Drogba's Champions League record against Villarreal, behind Real Madrid's Benzema

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Sadio Mane has equalled Didier Drogba's record to become Africa’s joint-highest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stages, according to Goal.

The reigning African Player of the Year found the net as Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-0 triumph over Villarreal in Wednesday’s semi-final first leg showdown at Anfield.

After a goalless first half, Pervis Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson's cross inside his own net to give the Reds a 53rd minute lead.

With the Yellow Submarine still plotting their way to restore parity, the Senegal international doubled the hosts' advantage two minutes later after he was teed up by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian navigated his way into the Spaniards’ box before sending the ball to him before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Thanks to that strike, Mane has now scored 14 goals in the tournament’s knockout stages to match the Chelsea legend’s mark as the African with the most such goals in the Champions League’s history.

Since his maiden appearance in the competition (during the 2017-18 season), only Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has more knockout stage goals than him (16).