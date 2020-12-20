  • HOMEPAGE
    Liverpool whip Crystal Palace 7-0 in Premier League

    20.12.2020 [12:39]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Liverpool all but shattered Crystal Palace 7-0 in an English Premier League football match on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Visitors Liverpool scored the opener at Selhurst Park in the third minute as Takumi Minamino put the ball into Crystal Palace's net.

    In the 35th minute, Senegalese star Sadio Mane doubled the gap.

    Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino netted twice in the 44th and 68th minutes.

    Team captain Jordan Henderson also scored in the 52nd minute. Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored a brace in the 81st and 84th minutes to seal the 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

    The victory was Liverpool's biggest Premier League away win ever.

    The Reds are now at the top of the league, increasing their points in the standings to 31.

    Liverpool are currently six points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, as the Spurs will host Leicester City Sunday.

    Leicester City are among the title contenders as the Foxes racked up 24 points to pursue Tottenham.

