Baku, October 4, AZERTAC Automotive major Ford has launched a range of solar-powered smart benches that are wi-fi-enabled, which can recharge phones and monitor air quality to help monitor pollution, according to Smartcity Bhubaneswar. The company has collaborated with Strawberry Energy for the project. Initially, 20 Ford Smart Benches will be installed in the London boroughs of Islington, Lewisham and Southwark. If found useful, the benches will be planted all across the city. The benches will allow people to use their smart devices like smartphones, tablets, cameras and wearables for future journey planning and transport decisions in the area.

AZERTAG.AZ : London to have “smart” benches via Ford

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter