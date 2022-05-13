  • HOMEPAGE
    Manarola – the most charming and romantic villages of the Cinque Terre, Italy

    13.05.2022 [10:54]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    One of the quaint fishing villages that make up the colorful Cinque Terre, Manarola is rife with grapevines, lemon groves and medieval walls.

    Manarola, built on a high rock 70 meters above sea level, is one of the most charming and romantic villages of the Cinque Terre, Italy. The tiny harbor features a boat ramp, picturesque multicolored houses facing the sea, a tiny piazza with seafood restaurants.

    Although there is no real beach here, it has some of the best deep-water swimming around. A ladder up the rocks and a shower are provided for those who love a little adventuresome swimming.

    The village is all ups and downs, with steep narrow alleys carrugi, leading to the sea.

    If you want to venture up to the top of Manarola, make sure you check out the church. There are some really nice high quality hotels in Manarola, providing a relaxing atmosphere and spectacular ocean views.

