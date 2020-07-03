  • HOMEPAGE
    Manchester City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0

    03.07.2020 [10:31]

    Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

    Manchester City generously applauded new champions Liverpool onto the field before their Premier League match on Thursday — and promptly showed no mercy by thrashing them 4-0 at the Etihad stadium, according to Reuters.

    With the title secured a week ago, there was little at stake for Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool side who showed far from their usual levels of intensity but the loss, just their second of the league campaign, was an emphatic reminder that City will be desperate to regain their crown next season.

    Klopp was quick to defend his team’s attitude, rejecting any suggestion they had taken the game lightly.

    The loss was the joint-heaviest defeat by a side already crowned Premier League champions. Arsenal were beaten 4-0 at Liverpool in 1997-98 in the game after they clinched the title.

