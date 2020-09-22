  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves

    22.09.2020 [18:19]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to first-half goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden plus a late Gabriel Jesus strike on Monday, according to Reuters.

    The result means there has not been a single drawn match in the opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures and the 44 goals over a single ‘game week’ is a record for the 20-team era.

    Wolves beat City home and away last season but Pep Guardiola’s side were full value for their victory despite a strong response from the home side after they went 2-0 down.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.09.2020 [14:23]
    Ivan Rakitic ends international career with Croatia
    22.09.2020 [10:20]
    Fenerbahce fail to beat 9-man Hatayspor at home
    21.09.2020 [17:33]
    Azerbaijani chess player wins European Online Championship gold
    21.09.2020 [11:52]
    Galatasaray beat reigning champions Basaksehir 2-0
    Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves