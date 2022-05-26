McLaren CEO Zak Brown is 'hopeful' that Lando Norris will recover in time for Monaco GP

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that Lando Norris should 'hopefully' have recovered from his tonsillitis in time for this weekend's Monaco GP, according to Sky Sports.

Lando Norris called the Spanish GP "one of the hardest races ever" after battling through illness to deliver a gritty drive to eighth in his McLaren.

Norris has been diagnosed as suffering from tonsillitis, having been struggling with a fever and a headache throughout the weekend in Barcelona.

After managing to finish eighth despite his symptoms and the searing heat on race day, he was withdrawn from his post-race media duties and instead went straight to the motorhome to be looked over by the team doctor.

Appearing on Sky Sports' Any Driven Monday, McLaren CEO Zak Brown gave an update on Norris' condition, with the team remaining hopeful that he will be recovered in time for this weekend's race in Monaco.

Although he was withdrawn from media duties, Norris gave an update on his condition after the race, revealing that he couldn't prepare properly for the Spanish GP due to fighting off his illness.

Norris repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 over the weekend.

The English driver, 22, did not join the other 19 drivers at the front of the grid for the pre-race anthems while being attended to and he was looked over again after the race.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl confirmed Norris' participation in the Grand Prix had been approved by a doctor and is now aiming to ensure he is rested and recovered ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.