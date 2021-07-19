Mercedes driver Hamilton wins F1 British Grand Prix

Baku, July 19, AZERTAC

British driver Lewis Hamilton won the 10th Grand Prix of Formula 1’s 2021 season held in the United Kingdom on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The 52-lap British Grand Prix was held at the Silverstone Circuit, the East Midlands, on a 5.8-kilometer (3.6-mile) track.

The race got off to a chaotic start as Red Bull driver Verstappen was out of the race after a first-lap collision with Hamilton.

Mercedes's Hamilton got a 10-second time penalty for the huge accident, which he served at his pit stop and came out in fourth place.

Despite having to regain the penalty time, Hamilton clinched his 99th career victory to complete the race at 1:58:23.

Ferrari's Monaquese driver Charles Leclerc came second – 3.8 seconds behind Hamilton – and Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished third, 11.1 seconds behind.

The 11th race is set to be held at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Aug. 1.