Mexican GP at risk as government pulls funding

Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

The future of the Mexican Grand Prix looks to be at risk after a Mexico City government official confirmed the events financial support would be stopped after the upcoming 2019 event, according to Motorsport Week.

The race returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2015 following a 22-year absence at a newly upgraded Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit in Mexico City and has received government support in order to pay its hosting fee.

Speaking to El Financiero, Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government for Mexico City, explained that the funding, estimated at 400 million Pesos (£16m, $21m) annually, would be diverted to the Mayan Train project, which aims to link major cities in the southeast of the country.

"For 2020, the federal government has no longer committed this resource [to the race] because it is earmarking most of the funds to the completion of the Mayan tourist train or the Mayan train."

Sheinbaum confirmed the 2019 event, due to take place in late October, will be unaffected: "F1 in 2019 is going to take place because since last year the past administrations committed this amount."

The promoter of the event declined to comment on the news when contacted by Motorsport Week.

The Mexican Grand Prix is one of five events, along with Spain, Britain, Germany and Italy, on the 2019 calendar that does not have a 2020 deal.