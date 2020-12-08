  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Mick Schumacher wins Formula 2 title

    08.12.2020 [15:16]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    Mick Schumacher has won the Formula 2 championship ahead of his step up to Formula One with Haas next year, according to ESPN.

    The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher beat fellow Ferrari Driver Academy member Callum Ilott to the title after the championship battle went down to a dramatic final race in Bahrain.

    Schumacher needed to finish sixth or higher to guarantee the title on Sunday, but damaged his tyres early in the race and dropped from third to 19th with an unplanned pit stop.

    However, Ilott, who needed to win the race or finish second and secure fastest lap to stand a chance of being crowned champion, also struggled with tyre management and finished 11th.

    The title victory means Schumacher makes the step up to F1 as both a Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion after it was confirmed this week that he will drive for Haas alongside F2 rival Nikita Mazepin next year.

    Schumacher scored just two victories in his second season in F2 this year -- one in Russia and one at Monza -- but his title campaign was characterised by consistency above all else. In eleven attempts, Schumacher did not score a pole position this year, although a series of fast starts often made up for his qualifying performances.

    September, Schumacher had taken the lead of the championship from Ilott and over the course of the remaining five races did not let it go. Five drivers were in contention heading into the two races, but ultimately it came down to a straight fight between Schumacher and Ilott on Sunday.

    Schumacher's F1 debut at next year's Australian Grand Prix will take place over eight years on from his father's retirement at the end of 2012 and will make him the third member of the family to race in the series along with his uncle Ralf.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mick Schumacher wins Formula 2 title
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.12.2020 [17:54]
    Azerbaijan learn rivals for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
    08.12.2020 [15:32]
    Azerbaijani female fencer wins Russian open tournament
    07.12.2020 [19:07]
    Budapest to host 2024 Chess Olympiad
    07.12.2020 [16:17]
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals at Dutch Trampoline Open
    Mick Schumacher wins Formula 2 title