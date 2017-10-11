Mikhail Myasnikovich: Belarus attaches particular importance to relationship with Azerbaijan

Minsk, October 11, AZERTAC

Belarus attaches particular importance to relationship with Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich, as he met the country`s Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

On historical friendly relations between the two countries, Mr. Myasnikovich said reciprocal visits of the heads of the states gave a push to developing bonds. He stressed the importance of strengthening the activity of parliaments for deepening cooperation.

Ogtay Asadov, in turn, highlighted developing relations between the two countries. "Both countries supported each other within the international organizations," the Speaker added.

Mr. Asadov stressed the importance of further development of cooperation between the two countries. The Speaker praised military technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Mr. Asadov said Belarus supports Azerbaijan`s just position in solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The meeting was also attended by Committee Chairmen of the Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, Fuad Muradov, MPs, Khanlar Fatiyev, Ulviyya Agayeva, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent