    Military units of Azerbaijan Army destroys several more enemy combat equipment

    01.10.2020 [17:02]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Military units of the Azerbaijan Army have destroyed several more air defense assets and multiple launch rocket systems of the enemy, press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

