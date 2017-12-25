    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Milli Majlis hosts conference "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals"

    25.12.2017 [16:14]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    Milli Majlis has hosted a conference on the theme "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals".

    The participants in the event included Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, and MPs.

    Addressing the event, Deputy PM Ali Ahmadov highlighted Sustainable Development Agenda, a global project developed and implemented by the UN, stressing its key goals, as well as Azerbaijan's involevement in the program.

    First Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov underlined the importance of the conference.

    UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai hailed the success of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Milli Majlis hosts conference "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals"
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2017 [17:30]
    Ambassador Rana: India, Azerbaijan share a lot of values, especially cultural ones
    24.12.2017 [10:55]
    Azerbaijani journalists extend birthday congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev
    22.12.2017 [22:04]
    Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture
    22.12.2017 [14:34]
    ‘Azerbaijan is an important partner for European Union’
    Milli Majlis hosts conference "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals" Milli Majlis hosts conference "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals" Milli Majlis hosts conference "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals" Milli Majlis hosts conference "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals"