Milli Majlis hosts conference "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals"

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

Milli Majlis has hosted a conference on the theme "Role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals".

The participants in the event included Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, and MPs.

Addressing the event, Deputy PM Ali Ahmadov highlighted Sustainable Development Agenda, a global project developed and implemented by the UN, stressing its key goals, as well as Azerbaijan's involevement in the program.

First Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov underlined the importance of the conference.

UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai hailed the success of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development.