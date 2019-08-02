    • / ECONOMY

    Minister: About 400 projects encouraged so far

    02.08.2019 [10:37]

    Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

    “The works to encourage investments contribute to the development of districts and the investment encouragement mechanism yields good results. Nearly 400 projects have been encouraged so far, which saw AZN3.4 billion invested in the country`s economy,” said Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

    The minister noted that over 16,000 have been created through the investment encouragement mechanism.

