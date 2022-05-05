Minister of Culture attends inauguration of bas-relief to prominent Azerbaijani playwright Huseyn Javid in US

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

As part of the visit to US, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has attended the inauguration of the bas-relief in honor of a prominent poet and playwright of the country Huseyn Javid.

The bas-relief was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture. The presentation of the bas-relief of the great thinker was held in the building of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

The Minister visited the Washington Textile Museum where familiarized himself with the carpets and textile samples donated by Azerbaijan, which are currently preserved in the museum's fund. The ministry donated a sample of the Shirvan carpet to the museum's fund.

Minister Anar Karimov also attended the "The Voice of Orchid" charity concert, co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, the Marshall Legacy Institute and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US.

All proceeds from the event will be designated to the US Marshall Legacy Institute for the sponsorship of highly trained mine-detection dogs (MDDs) that will be sent to Azerbaijan to “sniff out” landmines and save lives in Karabakh.