    Ministry of Defense: Military operations in Tovuz direction continue

    16.07.2020 [18:43]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    “Starting from 05.45 on July 16, active military operations are being conducted in the direction of Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

    In the fighting that has been ongoing to date, up to 20 servicemen, 1 armored vehicle, 1 electronic warfare (EW), combat posts and strongholds of the enemy have been destroyed by the precise fire of our units,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Ismayilov Nazim Afgan was killed during the combat operations.

    The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the family of the deceased serviceman. May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace!

    Our units are undertaking retaliatory actions to suppress the combat activity of the enemy,” the ministry said.

