    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Foreign citizens trapped in mountainous area in Shamakhi located

    03.10.2017 [16:56]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    Foreign citizens who got trapped in cars in a mountainous area near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district, have been located by a helicopter of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    The ministry said there is no threat to tourists` health. “They refused to be evacuated by the helicopter. The forces of the Civil Defense Troops are now heading to the site to help the foreign citizens. Additional information will be made public,” the ministry said.

