    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Helicopter involved in search for foreign citizens in Shamakhi

    03.10.2017 [15:34]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    A Ka-32A helicopter of the Aviation Division of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations has been involved in a search for foreign citizens who got trapped in cars in a mountainous area near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district, the ministry said in a statement.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ministry of Emergency Situations: Helicopter involved in search for foreign citizens in Shamakhi
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.10.2017 [19:40]
    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Car in which tourists were trapped is being brought to Shamakhi
    03.10.2017 [19:31]
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek ministries of emergency situations sign Action Plan on cooperation
    03.10.2017 [17:18]
    Participants of WBC Convention visit boarding school in Mardakan
    03.10.2017 [16:56]
    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Foreign citizens trapped in mountainous area in Shamakhi located
    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Helicopter involved in search for foreign citizens in Shamakhi