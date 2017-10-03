Ministry of Emergency Situations: Helicopter involved in search for foreign citizens in Shamakhi

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC A Ka-32A helicopter of the Aviation Division of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations has been involved in a search for foreign citizens who got trapped in cars in a mountainous area near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district, the ministry said in a statement.

