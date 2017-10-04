    • / SOCIETY

    Ministry of Internal Affairs: Tourists rescued in Shamakhi are Russian citizens

    04.10.2017 [13:36]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Internal Affairs has revealed the identity of foreign citizens who were rescued after being trapped in a mountainous area near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district.

    “The tourists, Russian citizens Yuri Sivarnik and Olga Zhuravlyova, were trapped in their Nissan Patrol after heavy rain damaged the road. They were located by employees of Shamakhi District Police Department and Ministry of Emergency Situations,” the ministry said.

    “The tourists were rescued and brought to Baku,” the ministry added.

