Moldova interested in attracting Azerbaijani investors, Dodon

Moldova`s former president Igor Dodon has affirmed his country`s interest in attracting Azerbaijani investors. “Moldova is keen to encourage Azerbaijani investors to invest in the country`s economy,” said Dodon as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador Gudsi Osmanov.

Dodon hailed Azerbaijan`s projects in Moldova, particularly in the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia.

The two stressed the importance of expanding Azerbaijan-Moldova relations in different areas, with focus on trade, energy and humanitarian fields.

