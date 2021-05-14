  • HOMEPAGE
    Moldova interested in attracting Azerbaijani investors, Dodon

    14.05.2021 [19:22]

    Chisinau, May 14, AZERTAC

    Moldova`s former president Igor Dodon has affirmed his country`s interest in attracting Azerbaijani investors. “Moldova is keen to encourage Azerbaijani investors to invest in the country`s economy,” said Dodon as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador Gudsi Osmanov.

    Dodon hailed Azerbaijan`s projects in Moldova, particularly in the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia.

    The two stressed the importance of expanding Azerbaijan-Moldova relations in different areas, with focus on trade, energy and humanitarian fields.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Moldova interested in attracting Azerbaijani investors, Dodon
