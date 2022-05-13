Moldovan news portals highlight 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival in Shusha

Chisinau, May 13, AZERTAC

The Moldova-based influential NOI and TRIBUNA news portals have published articles highlighting the opening ceremony of the 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

Citing AZERTAC news agency, the articles emphasized that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival. “The Festival, held in the “Year of Shusha” on the occasion of the 270th anniversary of the city of Shusha, has been organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Shusha City State Reserve. The 5th festival, which will end on 14 May, is attended by musicians and dance groups from different countries, as well as folk groups from different regions of Azerbaijan,” the articles said.

The article also quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying during the opening ceremony of the last year`s festival: "We have restored this remarkable tradition, and “Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year.”

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent