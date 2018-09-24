    • / POLITICS

    Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

    24.09.2018 [14:27]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Mongolian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and other officials.

