Baku, September 25, AZERTAC President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan, has today watched fights of the World Judo Championships in Baku. The World Championships brought together nearly 800 judokas from 125 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga watches fights of World Judo Championships in Baku

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter