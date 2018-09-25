Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga watches fights of World Judo Championships in Baku
25.09.2018 [19:46]
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan, has today watched fights of the World Judo Championships in Baku.
The World Championships brought together nearly 800 judokas from 125 countries.
