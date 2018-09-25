    • / SPORTS

    Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga watches fights of World Judo Championships in Baku

    25.09.2018 [19:46]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan, has today watched fights of the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    The World Championships brought together nearly 800 judokas from 125 countries.

