Mustafa Sentop: 'Turkey will continue to back Azerbaijan'

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop on Sunday reacted to Armenian border attack on Azerbaijani settlements near the country's western frontier, saying Ankara will always stand by Baku, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The recent attacks on civilians have shown that Armenia is not only a threat to Azerbaijan but an established terror state in terms of regional peace," Mustafa Sentop said on Twitter.

Armenia will solely be responsible for its consequences, he added.