Nathalie Goulet: France must be more active in providing a solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

“I have known and been familiar with Azerbaijan since 1998. At that time most European countries had no knowledge of this small country in the South Caucasus.

I have been a witness to 20 years of economic, social and cultural development of this country,” said French Senator, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Nathalie Goulet.

“No one can compete with First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, when it comes to the fight for the rights of Azerbaijan, in the occupied territories of Nagorno- Karabakh and seven adjacent regions occupied by Armenia,” Goulet said.

“And here we need to clarify the situation. France is vice chair of the Minsk Group in charge of finding a solution to this ongoing and complex conflict.

France, also, has a very impressive and influential Armenian diaspora. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a frozen conflict .. the solution is frozen.

The NK conflict and the occupation are an open wound in the heart and soul of Azerbaijani people. I used to visit the refugees and internally displaced people.

I witnessed, the constant efforts of the government to provide for the welfare and the wellbeing of the refugees. France must be more active in providing a solution to this conflict. France must understand that in our unpredictable world, Azerbaijan is our very strategic and trustworthy ally in south Caucasus.”

“Sometimes, as friends of Azerbaijan we are disappointed and bitter to see our efforts being jeopardized, but many people do not know the reality of the country and its progress in terms of human rights. The situation may not be perfect, but a lot of progress has been achieved.

We need to open a new page in our relation, probably more with the regional cooperation and the civil society, like what Nizami Ganjavi International Center is doing through the efforts of our international friends,” the French Senator added.