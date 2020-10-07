National Council of Youth Organizations: Armenia must end its aggressive and terrorist policy

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

“Armenia must end its aggressive and terrorist policy in order to establish lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” says a statement by the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan.

“Armenian armed forces continue intensive shelling and rocket attacks of densely populated civilian settlements, social and cultural facilities as well as using banned cluster bombs as part of the act of aggression against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

On the instructions of the Armenian military-political leadership, which did not give up its aggressive policy and criminal actions, Armenian armed forces target civilian and non-military facilities in Ganja, Mingachevir, Shamkir, Tovuz, Naftalan, Khizi, Yevlakh and other cities far beyond the conflict zone.

As of 6 October, 27 civilians were killed, 141 were injured as well as many residential houses and civilian objects were severely damaged as a result of these strikes, which constitute a gross violation of international law, including international humanitarian law.

We note that the largest reservoir and power plant in the South Caucasus region is located in Mingachevir, a major industrial city of Azerbaijan. By targeting this dam, which could cause a serious environmental disaster for the South Caucasus region, the Armenian armed forces have openly chosen a policy of environmental terrorism.

As the National Council of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which unites the country's leading youth organizations and tens of thousands of young people, we appeal to the world community and reiterate that Armenia must end its aggressive and terrorist policy in order to establish lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” the statement adds.