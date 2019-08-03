    • / ECONOMY

    New 4G MiFi campaign from Azercell

    03.08.2019 [14:50]

    Leading mobile operator presents unlimited internet and Mobile TV to all purchasing 4G MiFi device

    Reflecting digitalization in the daily operations and even in mindset, Azercell Telecom makes the latest technologies more accessible for its customers based on this concept. Thus, within the frames of its newly announced campaign, the company offers 4G MiFi, with the opportunity to access “Unlimited” internet package and 200 TV channels.

    For just AZN 99, customers will get 4G MiFi device together with one-month free subscription to both “Limitsiz” internet and Telecom TV. This offer allows customers to enjoy high-speed internet without a limit and watch TV programs, movies or videos as much as they wish to.

    Notably, 4G MiFi enables 10 users to connect to the Internet with up to 150mb/s speed simultaneously. Subscriber just needs to download Telekom TV application from App Store or Google Play in order to enjoy Mobile TV service for free.

    To benefit from the new 4G MiFi campaign, customers may visit any sales point of Azercell.

    Azercell Telekom invites its customers to join this favorable campaign and enjoy the advantages of the digital world.

    For more information, please contact [email protected]

