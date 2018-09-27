    • / POLITICS

    New batch of Polonez weapons arrive in Azerbaijan

    27.09.2018 [19:58]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus, the new batch of 301-mm operational-tactical missile systems Polonez was delivered to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense said.

