New batch of Polonez weapons arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC In accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus, the new batch of 301-mm operational-tactical missile systems Polonez was delivered to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense said.

