New kindergarten commissioned in Nakhchivan city

Nakhchivan, January 31, AZERTAC

A kindergarten No 2 has been commissioned in the city of Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov and Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the kindergarten.

Addressing the event, head of Nakhchivan City Executive Authority Mirsanan Seyidov highlighted the reconstruction work carried out in the Autonomous Republic.

Ambassador Wei Jinghua underlined the Chinese Embassy’s involvement in the construction of the new kindergarten.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated the local residents and the staff on the opening of the kindergarten.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov and Chinese Ambassador Wei Jinghua then posed for photographs together with children.

Amusement facilities were installed for children, and landscaping work was done in the yard of the kindergarten.