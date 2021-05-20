Nizami Ganjavi International Center to hold web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” will be held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on 20 May.

The discussions will be joined by former presidents, prime ministers, high-ranking officials, prominent public and political figures, diplomats and political scientists from different countries.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established at a special meeting held in Nizami Ganjavi poet's hometown of Ganja as part of the 870th anniversary of the birth of great Azerbaijani poet on 30 September 2012. Continuing its activities with the support of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this international non-governmental organization brings together former heads of state and government, foreign ministers and prominent international scholars from more than 50 foreign countries. The main governing body is the Board of Trustees, which consists of influential public and political figures from around the world. The board includes 18 former leaders. The center also includes 53 prominent members from 25 countries in Europe, six from three countries in the Americas, 15 from 12 countries in Asia and five from four countries in Africa.

The co-chairs of the Center are the former President of the Republic of Latvia (1999–2007), Vaira Vike-Freiberga and the former Vice-President of the World Bank (1992–2000), Dr. Ismail Serageldin.

The Center has been the main organizer of the Global Baku Forum held in Baku since 2013. A total of seven Global Baku Forum and 42 High-Level Meetings have been held since 2013. Each of the forums was attended by more than 4,000 foreign guests.

The Center is currently closely cooperates with such influential international organizations as the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the Italian Society for International Organizations, the World Academy of Art and Sciences, the Lancet Commission, UNAIDS, UNAOC.

Today, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become the highest-level platform for cooperation, traditionally hosting the Global Baku Forum in Baku and various important meetings to discuss global challenges.

The main goal of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is to contribute to global events and activities aimed at promoting peace and justice in the world, as well as tolerance, mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue. At the same time, the Center attaches great importance to studying and promoting the legacy of great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi in the world. In accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 5 January 2021 on the declaration of 2021 as a “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in the country, the Center intends to carry out a number of activities in this direction.