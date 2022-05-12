  • HOMEPAGE
    North Korea reports 1st coronavirus case since start of pandemic

    12.05.2022 [17:06]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    North Korea has acknowledged a novel coronavirus case for the first time since the pandemic began, with state-run media reporting Thursday that the country had detected the highly contagious Omicron variant in a sample collected in Pyongyang earlier this month, according to Kyodo News.

    The ruling Workers' Party of Korea declared that the "maximum emergency" virus control system should be implemented, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

    KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called a meeting of the party's Politburo on Thursday and instructed officials to thoroughly block all cities and counties across the nation while boosting measures to curb the outbreak.

    The news agency also quoted Kim as saying that North Korea will take steps to continue production and agricultural activities.

