Novruz holiday campaign from AtaBank

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

Within the Novruz holiday campaign, AtaBank OJSC reduced the commissions on money transfers via LEADER payment system. Within the campaign that will proceed till April 30, 2018, minimum amount of the commission on money transfers via LEADER payment system will be 0,9%.

"Free mobile calls for money transfers" campaign provided by AtaBank OJSC continues. According to the rules of the campaign each client sending/receiving money via express money transfer systems gets free mobile calls of 1AZN for 1000-2000 AZN/USD/EUR or 58,000 RUB, free mobile calls of 2AZN for 2001-3500 AZN or 120,000 RUB and free mobile calls of 3AZN for 3501 and above AZN/USD/EUR and 200,000 and above RUB.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions.