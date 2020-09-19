  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 6,000 first time in 2 months

    19.09.2020 [15:04]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC 

    The number of coronavirus cases detected over the past day in Russia for the first time since July 19 exceeded 6,000, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the coronavirus reported on Saturday, according to TASS.

    According to the headquarters, the daily growth was 0.56%, the total number of infected people reached 1,097,251.

    In total, 171,450 people are currently infected in Russia.

    The number of patients who recovered from coronavirus increased in Russia by 5,255 over the past day, in total 906,462 people have recovered.

    According to the headquarters, the share of those who recovered exceeded 82.6% of the total number of infected.

    Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 144 per day against 134 a day earlier, and reached a total of 19,339 people. According to the headquarters, the total number of deaths was 1.76% of all those infected in Russia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 6,000 first time in 2 months
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.09.2020 [13:50]
    Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces
    19.09.2020 [19:05]
    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdogan
    19.09.2020 [13:38]
    UK PM Johnson says second wave of virus inevitable, new restrictions possible
    18.09.2020 [11:17]
    Pakistan reports 545 COVID-19 cases in one day
    Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 6,000 first time in 2 months