OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Azerbaijan`s Tartar region.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic, Ghennadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.