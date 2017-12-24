Office of Russian Export Center to be launched in Baku

Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

Russian Export Centre (REC) will open its office in Baku on December 25. It will be REC`s fifth office worldwide after Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Vietnam. Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin and chief of the REC Group Petr Frandkov will attend the inauguration ceremony.

The same day will see a forum of the Russia-Azerbaijan business council. The two countries will discuss prospects for trade and economic relations as well as cooperation in energy, production, agricultural, construction and tourism sectors.