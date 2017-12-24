    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Office of Russian Export Center to be launched in Baku

    24.12.2017 [16:17]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    Russian Export Centre (REC) will open its office in Baku on December 25. It will be REC`s fifth office worldwide after Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Vietnam. Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin and chief of the REC Group Petr Frandkov will attend the inauguration ceremony.

    The same day will see a forum of the Russia-Azerbaijan business council. The two countries will discuss prospects for trade and economic relations as well as cooperation in energy, production, agricultural, construction and tourism sectors.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Office of Russian Export Center to be launched in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2017 [16:52]
    US ambassador attends CEO Lunch Baku
    18.12.2017 [14:36]
    Azerbaijan to send export missions to Berlin, Moscow, Dubai and China next year
    17.12.2017 [14:46]
    Arkhangelsk region’s business mission to visit Azerbaijan
    16.12.2017 [20:51]
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan plans to open trading house in Georgia
    Office of Russian Export Center to be launched in Baku