Oil prices change on world markets
AzerTAg.az
04.02.2019 [10:42]
Baku, February 4, AZERTAC
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.04 to trade at $62.79, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.04 to stand at $55.22 on world markets.
