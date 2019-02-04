Baku, February 4, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.04 to trade at $62.79, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.04 to stand at $55.22 on world markets.

Oil prices change on world markets

